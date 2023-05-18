Homeowners affected by dam disaster still waiting for financial relief

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Three years after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, people affected by the record-breaking floods say they have received little financial relief, if any at all.
Friday is the three-year anniversary of the catastrophe. Insurance claims have been made and lawsuits have been filed, but the wait for some type of compensation continues for many people.
Their attorneys say the state needs to take some responsibility. But the state has been claiming governmental immunity, which has tied up cases in court.
"So we left and when we came back, there was 51 inches of water in my house. I left with what I had on and from that point I decided I need to rebuild," said Sanford councilman and business owner Carl Hamann.
He said a lot of people did the same.
"Every one of these people you see behind me are facing double mortgages that we won't pay off in our lifetime," Hamann said.
They all are part of a tort lawsuit filed against state entities for the dam failures.
"In three years, we have nothing to show for it other than delay, defend and deny by the state of Michigan -- and also I may add the federal government," said attorney Ven Johnson.
He and attorney Robert Palmer say they represent thousands of people, who got little money when the dam owner, Boyce Hydro, filed for bankruptcy.
"An overwhelming majority of our clients have gotten literally zero -- zero in insurance money or relief money whatsoever," Johnson said.
When it comes to the lawsuit, they claim the state had oversight of the dam and should take some responsibility. But the state continues to file what the attorneys call frivolous appeals.
"They should get the message that we are not going away," Palmer said.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is defending the state in lawsuits arising from the Edenville Dam disaster, says homeowners filed their lawsuits against the wrong party.
"This matter arises from the tragic failure of the privately owned and operated Edenville Dam and that the plaintiffs filed misguided lawsuits against the state defendants," the office wrote in a statement on Friday.
So the wait for help continues three years later for people like Mike Callan.
"We are still stroking that payment, $1,300 or $1,400 a month for something we don't have, that we didn't create, we didn't do. It's putting a pretty big burden on us," Callan said.