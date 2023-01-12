 Skip to main content
MDOT discussing plans for permanent M-30 bridge at Edenville Dam

The Michigan Department of Transportation is discussing plans the build a permanent bridge to carry M-30 traffic over the Tobacco River at the Edenville Dam beginning in 2024.

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is preparing to fix one of the final pieces of infrastructure still not fully restored after the Edenville Dam disaster.

The M-30 bridge and causeway over the Tobacco River at the Edenville Dam washed out when the dam broke in May 2020 and caused catastrophic flooding in Mid-Michigan. 

Nearly three years after the disaster, MDOT is making plans to build a permanent bridge to carry M-30 over the Tobacco River starting next year.

Traffic is able to cross on a temporary bridge in Gladwin County right now.

But starting in the spring of 2024, MDOT plans to remove the temporary bridge and work on building a permanent replacement. It would be wider and taller than the current bridge with sidewalks in both directions.

MDOT hopes the new bridge will be open by December 2024.

