Michigan gets $50 million to repair roads damaged in Edenville Dam disaster

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan is receiving $50 million to repair and rebuild roads damaged in the Edenville Dam disaster more than two years ago.

The Federal Highway Administration is sending Michigan the third most funding from an emergency relief funding program, which reimburses states for infrastructure losses attributed to climate change.

The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, 2020, and sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River, where floodwaters overwhelmed the Sanford Dam and caused a record crest in the city of Midland.

As that occurred, bridges that carry M-30 over the Tittabawassee River and Edenville Dam sustained major damage. The U.S. 10 freeway bridges over the river south of the Sanford Dam also required emergency repairs.

Several local and county maintained roads around the dam and along the Tittabawassee River got washed out during the floods.

The Michigan Department of Transportation installed a temporary bridge over the Tobacco River at the Edenville Dam to replace a bridge completely washed out during the floods.

MDOT is planning to build a permanent bridge in a few years carrying M-30 over the river after the Edenville Dam is repaired. Engineering for the new bridge will depend on river flows after the dam is rebuilt.