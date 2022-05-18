Midland County flooding victim part of lawsuit against state of Michigan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly two years to the day since the historic Sanford Dam breach, a Midland man is still struggling to put his family's life back together.
"We're still struggling," said Michael Callan of his family and community nearly two years after the historic Sanford and Edenville Dam breach of 2020. "Of course we had to re-locate," he said.
Callan lost his home and all of its contents when the dam broke in May of 2020. Since that time, he and his family have been trying to put their life back together.
"We lost everything but the clothes on our back," Callan said.
On Wednesday, Callan and his attorney, Ven Johnson, Ven Johnson Law, PLC sat in two law chairs on a slab of concrete where Callan's house once stood and discussed rebuilding and the lawsuit against the state seeking millions of dollars in damages for victims like Callan.
The wound is still fresh for Callan and others who watched their homes get swept away in floodwaters.
"When it (Sanford Dam) breached and all of them trees and that water came over the M-30 bridge it was like something I never seen," said Callan.
It would take a matter of minutes before everything was gone.
"You know oodles and oodles of big trees and debris and cars and everything. When it hit my house, my whole property area it just wiped out everything off the map." Callan said it took about twelve minutes.
As the two year anniversary approaches, tangible reminders of that day remain. Attorney Johnson even showed where a piece of Callan's house is still lodged in a tree.
"The tree right by this ear when you look up about halfway up the tree you will see a white spot; that's the gutter," said Johnson.
The attorney represents about 300 victims of the dam breach that led to flooding that wiped away most of the victims earthly possessions.
"Twenty something different law firms are working together and we collectively represent over a thousand (victims)," he said.
They haven't determined an exact amount for damages, but Johnson said the number will be huge equivalent to the scope of the flooding tragedy.
"It's gonna be obviously in the hundreds of millions of dollars of losses if not in the billions and ultimately it's something that the state and we believe the federal government needs to step up and take care of," he said.
It's been both a financial and emotional hardship for Callan and his family. He's rebuilt nearby, but admits it is nothing like the home he had. He mourns those things that can not be rebuilt or replaced.
"So we've gotten calls, you know six months after it, memorabilia you know stuff that they found you know four miles down the river. Stuff like that. They bring you a box of baby pictures that's full of mud and sand and mold. What do you do with that? It's hard to clean that, hold that," said Callan.
Callan says he is still paying a mortgage on the house that was swept away in the flood.
He did not have flood insurance because he said it was available in that area. According to the attorney a court date is scheduled next week on the lawsuit.