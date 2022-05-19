Mural represents spirit of Sanford resilience

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -- The Edenville dam failure took a lot from the village of Sanford. Homes, businesses, and even the lake. But the people of Sanford and the surrounding community say they remember more than just the trauma. They remember the kindness and generosity of their neighbors. And a new piece of public art commemorates that very spirit.
"Seeing how many people were displaced, how many people lost property. When something like that happens, you kinda wish there was something you can do. And here I was presented with something I could do. A way for me to take action," said art professor Andrew Rieder.
He started working on the mural in the summer of 2021 at the village's request. He said it encapsulates the spirit of the village and mixes it with the hope that's come to define the community in the last two years.
"The montage with the eagle and the sunrise and the fisherman. I think that kind of symbolizes the idea of renewal and resilience," Rieder explained.
Volunteer Wanda Hunt told ABC12 she believes this community's co-operation and spirit set an example for the U.S. in a time of deep division.
"You can work together and make things happen. It's the community part, you know. If you need something, your neighbors and everyone should be there to help you," she said.
Hunt said this past holiday season, multiple churches pulled together for massive holiday drives to help the families still putting their lives back together.
Resident Tarrie Jackson said she believes the town has a bright future so long as they continue to hold each other up.
"In the long run, I think it's better because everybody gets together. They help each other. They're there for each other. I think Sanford is coming along great," Jackson said.