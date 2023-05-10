Sea lamprey control measures under way in Gladwin and Midland counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking people to avoid four waterways in Gladwin and Midland counties as it works to kill invasive sea lampreys.
This will be a first treatment for sea lampreys north of the failed Sanford and Edenville dams.
Experts say fish could never move upriver when the dams were in place, but nothing is stopping the spread of the invasive species now that the river is free-flowing again.
Lampricides are being applied to the following bodies of water:
- Tobacco River.
- the Little Molasses River.
- Carroll Creek.
- Black Creek.
The Environmental Protection Agency says lampricides pose no risk to people and the environment when applied correctly.