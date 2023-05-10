 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sea lamprey control measures under way in Gladwin and Midland counties

  • 0

People are advised to stay away from four rivers and streams in Gladwin and Midland counties this week during application of a lampricide to kill invasive sea lampreys.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking people to avoid four waterways in Gladwin and Midland counties as it works to kill invasive sea lampreys.

This will be a first treatment for sea lampreys north of the failed Sanford and Edenville dams.

Experts say fish could never move upriver when the dams were in place, but nothing is stopping the spread of the invasive species now that the river is free-flowing again.

Lampricides are being applied to the following bodies of water:

  • Tobacco River.
  • the Little Molasses River.
  • Carroll Creek.
  • Black Creek.

The Environmental Protection Agency says lampricides pose no risk to people and the environment when applied correctly.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you