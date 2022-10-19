Dam safety reform still lingers two years after floods

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been over two years since waters flooded Mid-Michigan after dam failures, but reform has not happened.
Residents are demanding action.
With over 2,500 dams in our state -- and 80-percent that have aged beyond their 50-year lifespan --lawmakers maintain the bills are a priority but have yet to vote on any reforms.
There was a bill introduced to the state legislature shortly after the dams failed in May of 2020, but there still has been no vote in Lansing.
We went to Sanford where residents said they just can't wait any more for the state to take action.
Residents and business owners who lived through that devastation of the dam breaches fear that this could happen somewhere else and they do hope that legislation is put into place soon.
“They need to speed it up,” said Sanford resident Kim Methner.
Methner’s wife Connie own CJ's Hairstyling in the heart of downtown Sanford – the salon suffered devastating damage from the flooding. Methner says more action needs to happen now.
“Either shut the dams down and let them free flow or do something about them,” he said.
Likewise, Bryan Burroughs a member of a state-appointed committee that recommended reforms to Michigan's dam safety laws tells ABC12 that the changes keep getting pushed off.
There are a lot of ramifications to addressing it, but perhaps more threatening ramifications of not taking action to address this,” he said.
State Representative Annette Glenn says there's a reason for the delay....
“We want to make sure we get this 100 percent right. We want to make sure this doesn't happen anyplace else again,” Glenn said,
Meanwhile, the task force that now oversees the dams that failed, tells us that they support legislative changes and their current engineering is based on informed risk decision process and
standards, such as capacity, that are being implemented by Four Lakes Task Force are greater than the current state requirements.
They also say safety inspections happen weekly, bi-weekly and monthly.
Priscilla Whaley's lifelong home on Wixom Lake -- which emptied after the Edenville dam collapse --suffered extreme damage. She has since moved away, like many others.
“A lot of people's lives were messed up. I would not want this to happen to anybody ever again,” Whaley said
The Four Lakes Task Force is holding a day-long technical and engineering symposium tomorrow at the Midland Center for the Arts. Michigan's EGLE director will speak.
The event will feature seven sessions and 16 vendors.