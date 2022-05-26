Damaged U.S 23 overpass will need more extensive repairs this summer

MUNDY TWP, Mich. (WJRT) -- Just days before drivers hit the road for one of the biggest summer travel days, a City of Flint owned truck with a high load crashed into an overpass near US-23 Hill Road Exit 90 Monday night.

“These things never seemed to occur at a good time,” Associate region engineer for MDOT’s Bay Region Jason Garza said. “The only nice part of it was it wasn't Thursday or Friday before Memorial weekend.”

Garza says statewide bridge crews were already in the area and were able to arrive on scene not long after the incident to start emergency repairs. But while the bridge is fixed it’s not permanent.

“Right now, the beam is in need of being straightened,” Garza said. “So, we need to get heat straightening on that beam and then because of the process of the heat straightening, it's going to result in requiring full paint for that beam as well.”

Those repairs expect to begin sometime this summer, adding to the long list of projects already underway and more lane closures to occur.

“It is frustrating because we are working on all of our normal workload at the moment and then when these things come up, not necessarily dropping anything, it just adds to our pile of what we're already dealing with,” Garza said.