Dangerous dog hearing to be held after two dogs attack horse at Saginaw Zoo

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two dogs may be euthanized after they attacked a miniature horse on the property of the Saginaw Children's Zoo.
The zoo is closed for the season, but a worker there was able to fight off the dogs and stop the attack.
The worker was not hurt, but the horse was badly injured with several bites.
How the dogs got onto zoo property is not clear because there is fencing around the entire property so it's a bit of mystery at this point.
The owner of the dogs was actually looking for them when the attack occurred.
"The animals reside there, that is their home," says Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center Director Bonnie Kanicki, referring to the horses.
Two miniature horses were in an outdoor pen on zoo property Monday afternoon when two dogs, described as Pitbull mixes, attacked one of the horses.
"He did sustain some pretty significant bite wounds to its nose, its face its jaw, its hind end, its genitals," says Kanicki.
She says the dogs were hanging off the horse when the worker stopped the attack. The horse is recovering.
The two dogs are placed in quarantine at the Saginaw County animal shelter.
"When the animal control officers responded to the zoo, they did take possession of the dogs and did recognize them from a previous incident in August where we had them here at the shelter for running at large and an owner claimed them at that time," she Kanicki.
The owner had actually called animal control before the attack, requesting help in finding his dogs. He then learned about the horse's injuries.
"He was mortified," Kanicki says.
Animal control is requesting a dangerous dog hearing to be held and its possible the two dogs will be euthanized.
"The judge will render a decision, regarding either the humane euthanasia of the dogs, or stipulations that they may put on the owner," says Kanicki.
Late this afternoon, Nancy Parker of the Saginaw Children's Zoo confirmed the attack on the horse known as Sandman.
She says he has plenty of stitches and his belly is sore but is recovering.
Parker says he has been a favorite during the Christmas parade in Saginaw.
Getting back to the dogs, Bonnie Kanicki is hoping to have that dangerous dog hearing within the next two weeks.