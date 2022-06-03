Davison cracks down on reckless driving near school buses

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison schools and law enforcement are cracking down on drivers who ignore safety lights. Police say they are ramping up patrols in the biggest trouble spots around the community.
The drivers say people aren't slowing down when they see the yellow lights. Instead, they say people speed up and move one lane over. Not only does this put kids at risk, it's also against the law.
"Your heart stops for a second. I always think if that was their child, how would they want someone to act," said bus driver Catherine Curl.
She and other Davison School bus drivers say they're fed up.
"It just makes me really angry... the drivers have no regard a big yellow bus with big flashing lights," complained bus driver Rebecca Dinnan.
The drivers told ABC12 they've always dealt with the occasional person ignoring their safety lights. But this past school year, they say it's gotten much worse.
"I was averaging 25-30 a week, nearly five per day," said bus driver Scott Elliot.
"I get run, I would probably say 5 or 6 times a week," said bus driver Jeffrey Oaks.
"There was one morning in a half-a-mile span where I had nine cars run my reds," said Dinnan.
Curl said this illegal driving behavior puts kids at risk during both pickup and dropoff.
"Papers can blow. They could drop something. Kids could go in a direction you don't think they're gonna go," she explained.
Now things are changing.
The Davison Schools administration recently met with their local police to hash out a plan. The chiefs of those departments all said they'll up their traffic patrols during bus hours.
Transportation Supervisor Mark Fahr said those who aren't caught by police may be caught by the district's new 2-way cameras.
"That will get a clear 1080p picture of the car coming at us and the car going away from us. So we should be able to get a clear plate and we should be able to get a clear picture of the driver, a clear picture of the car."
Driver Scott Elliott said he's very thankful for the school's proactive approach.
"It's great because, like I said, I didn't want a tragedy to happen and for us to wait until then to have it addressed," Elliott told ABC12.
Remember: If the bus turns on its yellow lights, that means slow down and keep a distance of 20 feet in either direction. The red stop lights only come on when the driver opens the door. Be prepared to stop, just like with a yellow traffic light and don't start moving again until the bus moves.
Violating this law can cost a $500 fine.