Davison drivers face weeks-long wait lists after storm

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - It's officially been one week since a powerful thunderstorm smashed cars and homes across Davison.
Many residents are still talking with their insurance agents and trying to get their estimates.
Shops are prioritizing windshield replacements to make cars safe to drive again.
Anything more than that, though, and drivers probably find themselves on a long wait list.
Davison resident Jim Hansen said there's no use worrying about repair times. With everybody in the same boat, he knows it's bound to take time.
"I figure it's gonna be six months for a lot of these people here in town," he remarked.
Rob Rehahn, manager of the collision shop at Graff Chevrolet, told ABC12 that glass replacement will only take two or three days once the car is dropped off-- something that can be a relief around law enforcement.
"I think local officers are being a little lenient. But if you go outside the community, you can't explain to them what just happened," said Hansen.
But other fixes will likely be a much longer wait.
"Repairs [to dents]? Right now we're about four weeks out," said Rehahn.
That's the wait time after the customer comes in with an estimate. And once they drop off their car, it could be in the shop up to ten business days.
Carl McCulloch, owner of MMC Collision, said even drivers who escaped the hail may still feel its effects.
"We have the collision aspect of it. Which, some customers are coming in and they're being caught up in it," he said.
In such a frustrating time, McCulloch asks the public for patience.
And Hansen is content with waiting.
"We just gotta deal with it. It's what we've got insurance for. Work through the process," Hansen said.
The shops also say many older models-- before 2016 or so-- might be classified as totaled by insurance.