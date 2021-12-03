You are the owner of this article.
Davison screening company fundraiser sees surge in sales for "Oxford Strong" t-shirt

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison business is being flooded with t-shirt requests to support the community of Oxford.

Hilton Screener's "Oxford Strong" shirts are literally flying off the shelves as orders surge from people posting and bringing awareness to them on social media.

100% of the $20 cost for each t-shirt will be donated to help Oxford families dealing with Tuesday's tragedy.

Hilton Screener's office manager Rachel Miller explained to ABC12 just how appreciative the staff is for such strong community support.

"Overwhelmed is the only way to explain it. We do t-shirt fundraisers all the time for local things. And, we always get support. But, we never expected anything like this," said Miller. 

Initially, Hilton purchased just 100 shirts.

They are so popular - more than 1400 orders have been placed both locally and as far away as North Carolina and Arizona.

Expectations are for 2500 shirts to be sold over the coming days which would raise $50,000.

For more information, and to purchase a shirt, click here.

