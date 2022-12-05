Days before Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a piece of USS Arizona lands in Saginaw

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WJRT) - Just ahead of the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a rare artifact from the USS Arizona made its way to Saginaw and hit home for many.
One home in particular - the Saginaw American Legion Post 439, where the special piece of USS Arizona will be on display.
American Legion Post 439 is named after Edwin Charles Jastrzemski of Saginaw, seaman first class, U.S. Navy, who enlisted in 1939 and died on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and Walter F. Lelo, second lieutenant, U.S. Army, who enlisted during World War II, attached to the 80th Infantry Division, 318th Infantry Regiment, and was killed in action on Aug. 20, 1944.
Jeff Terrian, First Vice Commander of the post, says that finding this artifact, a small piece of metal from the ship, is a huge accomplishment.
"After going back and forth with the Navy a little bit they actually approved us and we were granted and authorized a piece of the Arizona," said Terrian, a U.S. Navy and U.S. Army veteran who helped procure the relic. "The importance of maybe in some way, shape, or form if they granted us a piece of the ship, that it'd bring him home."
A relic is known to be an object of historical sentiment - often valued for its past importance. Terrian claims that housing a piece of the USS Arizona, is historic indeed.
"The relic is a cut off piece of the superstructure that they took everything above of the waterline off to build the actual Pearl Harbor memorial over," Terrian said. "We're only one of three posts on the eastside of the Mississippi river to actually have a piece of the ship."
The attack on Pearl Harbor killed over 2,403 service members and civilians, and wounded about a thousand more. Though small in size - the weight of importance that the relic holds, is beyond measuring.
"It's not just honoring him alone, it's honoring everybody that died on the Arizona that day as well as everyone else who died in Pearl Harbor that day. It's just remembering each and every one of them," said Terrian. "I mean it's over a hundred years old and here we have a piece of that ship now within our post and it's very humbling."
Wednesday at 11 a.m., the 81st anniversary of the attack, American Legion Post 439, located at 5190 Weiss St. in Saginaw Township, will host a Pearl Harbor Memorial and USS Arizona Relic Dedication Ceremony. More than 100 people, including many dignitaries, are expected to attend the event. The relic will be displayed near Jastrzemski’s portrait at American Legion Post 439 and available for public viewing.