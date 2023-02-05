 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the south to
southwest with gusts up to 34 knots possible.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Tuesday.
Waves are not expected due to expansive ice coverage across all
of Saginaw Bay.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash Investigation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township.

Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.

Ziegenfelder was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.  A 72-year-old passenger in his car was also hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Neither drugs nor alcohol use is suspected in the crash.

 

