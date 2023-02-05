Deadly crash investigation in Springfield Twp.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly accident in Springfield Township.
Police say 72-year-old James Ziegenfelder, from Springfield Township, was driving north on Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road Saturday afternoon when he turned in front of another vehicle, being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.
Ziegenfelder was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. A 72-year-old passenger in his car was also hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.
The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Neither drugs nor alcohol use is suspected in the crash.