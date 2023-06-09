Debate heats up over sex ed books in Caro's library

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents object to what they call inappropriate imagery in the children and teen sections of the Caro Area District Library.
"I'd say the standard of what kids are allowed to view on the computers in the children's section should be applied to the books," said Caro mother Stephanie Spencer.
She believes books like "It's Perfectly Normal" don't belong in the kids' section.
She and others want it moved to the adult section, as well as "Sex is a Funny Word" and "Let's Talk About It."
All three feature drawings and explanations of naked people, genitals, and intercourse.
ABC12 asked Director Erin Schmandt how librarians make the call to place certain books on the shelf.
"When we receive books from the publisher or even order books from the publisher, the publisher tells us what the audience is. So "It's Perfectly Normal" says on the cover it's for ages 10 and up."
Librarians use this system because they can't read every book that comes in.
And Schmandt said these ratings are fairly reliable.
"It's really not an issue of content. It's topics. And the topic is written for those age ranges," she explained.
"It's Perfectly Normal" and "Sex is a Funny Word" both sit in the kids' non-fiction section. Schmandt adds that both have sat there for nearly a decade without challenge.
"Let's Talk About It," meanwhile, sits next to other non-fiction comics in the teen section.
Spencer emphasized she doesn't want the book pulled, just moved to the adult or parenting sections.
"That allows a parent to check it out and show it to their kid when they think they're mature enough to handle that," she explained.
But Schmandt believes the books are right where they need to be.
"So these books are important. I understand some parents don't want their kids to look at them. That's their decision. But there are other people that they really help," said Schmandt.
The issue is almost certain to come up at the next Library Board meeting on June 12.
Recall language has been filed against two of the board members and is expected to go before a judge on June 13.