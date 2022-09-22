Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again.

The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill.

After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday night for a formal vote. It means it will be pushed back to a special affairs meeting next Monday, Sept. 26.

ABC 12 spoke with some council members who said the credit does not go far enough to help people in need. Instead, they are pushing to increase the amount for residents to $600 or even $1,000 dollars.

There are also concerns of the one time payments being a short term fix that will likely do nothing to help people in need.

They are pushing to get funding to other organizations that specialize in supporting people with overdue water bills.

If passed, the credits would be funded with $8 million in federal pandemic relief.