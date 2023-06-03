Dedication held for renaming of Flint Public Library

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Public Library is having a dedication ceremony for its new name.
We First told you in September the Flint Public Library's Board of Trustees is making a slight change to the name of the institution.
The building will be known as the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library.
Gloria Coles became the first African-American woman to lead the library in 1984. She served until her retirement in 2004, but has been involved with the library ever since.
The board's vote to rename the library in her honor was unanimous.