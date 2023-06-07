Deer remains at Saginaw Co. retreat center as the DNR continues to investigate

MARION TWP. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing to investigate a deer that remains at a Saginaw Co. retreat center.
The DNR recently saw a deer named Zoey inside an enclosure and told Ronda Mau, who runs Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat to release the deer because the animal was getting too big. The DNR officer said that if Mau didn't release the animal then it would have to be killed.
Mau has kept Zoey for a full year. She says it's a therapy animal for children and adults in the area.
Mau said Zoey's mom was hit by a car and somehow ended up in Mau's driveway in Marion Township in the southwest part of Saginaw County.
She has been working with the Michigan DNR on rehabilitating fawns and she has a license to do so.
The DNR released the following statement on the situation:
"We have received reports of an illegally held deer at a rehabilitation center located in Brant Township, Saginaw County. We are currently gathering relevant information to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. White-tailed deer are wild animals that can behave unpredictably. They should never be treated as pets and should be held in captivity only by those with appropriate licenses to do so. We understand the public's concern regarding this issue. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide additional information when it becomes available."