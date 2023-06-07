 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Deer remains at Saginaw Co. retreat center as the DNR continues to investigate

The DNR says it is still assessing the situation

MARION TWP. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing to investigate a deer that remains at a Saginaw Co. retreat center.

The DNR recently saw a deer named Zoey inside an enclosure and told Ronda Mau, who runs Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat to release the deer because the animal was getting too big. The DNR officer said that if Mau didn't release the animal then it would have to be killed.

Mau has kept Zoey for a full year. She says it's a therapy animal for children and adults in the area.

Mau said Zoey's mom was hit by a car and somehow ended up in Mau's driveway in Marion Township in the southwest part of Saginaw County.

She has been working with the Michigan DNR on rehabilitating fawns and she has a license to do so.

The DNR released the following statement on the situation:

"We have received reports of an illegally held deer at a rehabilitation center located in Brant Township, Saginaw County. We are currently gathering relevant information to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. White-tailed deer are wild animals that can behave unpredictably. They should never be treated as pets and should be held in captivity only by those with appropriate licenses to do so. We understand the public's concern regarding this issue. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide additional information when it becomes available."

