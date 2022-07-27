Delphi salaried retirees’ retirement benefits restored after Kildee's legislation passes in the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee's legislation to restore retirement benefits to over 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees, including over 5,000 in Michigan, was passed in the House on Wednesday.
Kildee first introduced this legislation, the Susan Muffley Act, in March and on Wednesday it was passed by a vote of 254-175, with 218 Democratic and 36 Republican votes.
“If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to retire with dignity,” said Congressman Kildee. “What happened to the Delphi salaried retirees is wrong. While the government rescued General Motors, these workers lost their pensions through no fault of their own. Congress has this opportunity to right this wrong. These hardworking retirees have waited too long to receive the benefits they earned, and I am proud the House passed my legislation today to fix this wrong.”
Retirement benefits were cut by as much as 70% for more than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees after General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession in 2009.
Officials said that the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation assumed responsibility for the terminated benefits but could not pay an individual more than a statutory maximum benefit.
Congressman Kildee’s legislation would restore the terminated pensions.
Officials said that moving forward, all beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit.
There are over 20,000 affected Delphi retirees across the country.
- Michigan: 5,859
- Ohio: 5,181
- Indiana: 4,044
- New York: 2,337
- Florida: 801
- Texas: 564
- Alabama: 564
- Wisconsin: 405
- Mississippi: 387
- Arizona: 198
- North Carolina: 156
- Tennessee: 156
- California: 153
- South Carolina: 147
- Georgia: 141
- Pennsylvania: 117
- Other States: 672
