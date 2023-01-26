Delrico Loyd appointed to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners

Delrico Loyd feels the weight of his appointment. "There is nothing more important than ensuring that I serve in the same spirit as Commissioner BB Nolden did", he said.
Loyd is the new First District commissioner in Genesee County, filling a seat that was left empty since December after the sudden passing of Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden.
Loyd who has a history of public service in the Flint community was appointed Wednesday night.
"On behalf of the citizens" said Loyd as he recited the oath in 2008 when he was just 22 years old and appointed to the First Ward Flint City Council seat
He became the youngest person in the city's history to serve on the council.
He remembers being excited and very young at the time.
"Being young, obviously, still with life to live and mistakes to make and so much to learn," he said.
Loyd was elected to the seat months after being appointed and he worked alongside then councilman of the Third Ward Bryant "BB" Nolden.
"Serving the northern eastern and western most part of the city we had common challenges in our neighborhoods that he and I would talk and strategize over. And, what a partner he was," said Loyd.
Loyd stepped away from city politics in 2012. He said it was a joy to take some time away to grow and mature and gain some additional experiences. "One thing that never changed is my heartbeat remained connected to the pulse of this community," he said.
"My desire to to service this community never faded," he added.
More than a decade later Loyd is back in politics. He was appointed to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners to fill the vacant seat of Bryant "BB" Nolden.
Loyd feels the weight and responsibility of his new assignment as First District Commissioner.
"There is a need economic development, a need of attention, a need of new housing developments need of job investments and the build up of companies and the support of small businesses," he said.
It was the work that Nolden was so passionate about as a councilman and as a commissioner. "It's my job now to run the race that he began and to finish the race the best I can," Loyd said.
A race he said he will run with integerity and dignity. "Keeping in mind that it is my responsibility now to represent the people of that district," he said.
Loyd will serve out the remainder of Nolden's term which ends in 2024.