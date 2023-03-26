Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosts basic needs fair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- When you need help, it can be hard to know where to turn.
That's why The Flint chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority organized a basic needs fair at the flint public library.
Representatives from a variety of agencies were on site to answer questions, and provide resources to residents.
It was a place to go for answers to questions on housing, healthcare, food, nutrition and employment.
Addressing the needs of the community is at the heart of the sorority.
This was the 14th year for the event, which was sponsored by HAP and Walgreens.