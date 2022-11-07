Department of Justice to monitor some Flint polling places on Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be monitoring polls in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states.
And one of those communities is the city of Flint.
"I'm very glad they're going to be physically in the city. Just to monitor and respond," said Flint Interim Clerk Davina Donahue, who's thankful for the extra help.
Federal workers from multiple agencies will lend a hand at polling locations around the city Tuesday- keeping an eye out for voting rights violations.
"The emphasis, in my understanding, is voter intimidation," said Donahue.
She explained that, normally, the precinct supervisor has to watch for bad behavior at the ballot box.
But with the help of Federal workers, those supervisors can focus more on sorting and keeping the line flowing.
"It's just really for us as staff and supervisors to follow up on any issues," she said.
Donahue said their presence won't change anything about the voting process- but she does hope it will help people feel more confident about it.
"It's not just your local clerk on top of these issues or making sure laws are enforced. There are multiple agencies and layers to everything that goes on with elections," said Donahue.
She added that Flint has not dealt with any voter intimidation in the past few years.
But the city was the target of disinformation in 2020- including misleading robocalls and a false video of "ballot stuffing."