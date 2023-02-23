Deputy, paramedic both bit in the face by pit bull during an arrest in Ogemaw County

ROSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Scary moments in Ogemaw County Tuesday night as police attempt to arrest a man, but a deputy and an E-M-S worker are bit by a dog.
Both the deputy and an E-M-S worker are recovering after both got bit by the pit bull in the face.
It's not clear who the dog belonged to at this point, but the E-M-S worker who was attacked says this story is a good reminder for people to secure their pets when emergency responders arrive.
"Be advised, my partner got bit by the pit bull," a deputy can be heard saying in an Ogemaw County Central Dispatch transmission obtained through Broadcastify.
It was around 8:40 Tuesday night when an Ogemaw County Sheriff's deputy was attempting to make a warrant arrest in Rose City on an individual, but while the deputy was attempting to handcuff the person, he got attacked by a pit bull.
Audio from Ogemaw County Central Dispatch indicates E-M-S personnel arrived to help the deputy.
"Has this dog been contained yet," a person at the scene asked.
"No, it's not. The dog has not been contained, but I have an officer on it with a gun," is the reply.
But when Ogemaw County EMS Authority paramedic Brad Jackson arrived to help the deputy, he was attacked. Someone radios for animal control to come to the scene.
"My partner got bit, got bit in the face, could you speed it up please," says the person.
More help was called to Rose City.
"EMS needs a driver, repeat EMS needs a driver we have an officer and an EMS worker down from a dog attack," the dispatcher says.
Despite the attack, the deputies were able to make the arrest of the 28-year-old individual from Rose City.
The dog was eventually killed.
Sheriff Brian Gilbert says deputy Michael Sholes has puncture and laceration wounds to his face and neck. We've learned he needed several stiches.
We spoke with Jackson today who did not need stiches but says his face his swollen and a little sore.
It's still not clear who owned the pit bull, but Jackson says this story is a reminder that people should properly secure any pets or animals when first responders arrive.
Jackson says they are strangers entering a home and pets can become very protective, even if they haven't before.
The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.
It's not clear on why the individual who the deputies arrested was wanted by police and that person remains in custody.