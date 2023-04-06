DeSantis avoids Trump, possible White House run during Midland speech

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Republicans gathered in Midland to hear from Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who also brought out some protestors.
Ron Desantis hasn't announced he is running for President, and he did not make that big announcement today in Midland.
But the county's Republican Party breakfast had a bit of a different feel, as those opposed to some of Desantis's views gathered outside banquet center.
There was no talk of a potential White House run, but he touted how the Republican Party has pretty much gained control of state offices in Florida and said Michigan Republicans can do the same through bold leadership.
"We never had more Republicans than Democrats in the history of the state of Florida, today we have 450,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats," DeSantis told the Midland audience.
Music to the ears of Michigan Republicans in Midland, as they gathered to hear Desantis deliver the keynote address at this annual breakfast.
The Michigan GOP finds itself out of power in the top leadership positions in the state.
DeSantis attacked liberal policies he says he has successfully fought, touting his handling of the pandemic.
"We were not going to let the state of Florida descend into some type of Faucian-dystopia where peoples livelihoods were destroyed, and their freedom was curtailed," he said.
He defended his parental rights law in Florida, which critics call 'Don't Say Gay.'
"Without having a teacher tell a young student, that they may have been born in the wrong body, or that they can choose their gender, that is inappropriate and we put a stop to that in the state of Florida," DeSantis told the crowd.
The closest he came to mentioning former President Donald Trump, who of course is running for President, was his reference to certain prosecutors.
Trump was indicted this week.
"They are weaponizing the prosecutorial power to advance a political agenda," he says.
Outside the banquet hall there were dozens of protesters.
"Midland has a reputation for being a very conservative Republican town, but that's not the Midland of today," says Allison Wilcox.
Wilcox is with Women of Michigan Action Network.
"Even though a bunch of people went inside to hear Ron DeSantis speak, there are a lot of people who disagree with his values," Wilcox says.
Midland wasn't the only stop in Michigan for DeSantis.
He is scheduled to speak at Hillsdale College this evening.