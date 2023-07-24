Despite mortgages lingering around 7 percent, people are still buying

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Though mortgage rates dropped to historic lows just a few years ago, the days of cheap borrowing seem to be over.
The past few weeks, rates have lingered just below 7 percent.
ABC12 talked to experts to learn what they advise homebuyers on the current real estate market and what's ahead.
They say, right now there is a surplus of homebuyers and just not enough homes for sale.
And they tell us those near 7 percent mortgage rates aren't actually all that bad.
"When you look at the national averages over the last 30 years, it's not really that bad. We got really spoiled when we saw those high twos low threes," Director of Operations at MDL Companies Justin Loomis said.
Just a few years ago, rates were half of what they are now.
"Three percent. Which right now this is a good average at 6 or 7 percent," Associate Broker at Remax Real Estate Wade Eckenrod said.
For perspective, the early 80s saw rates above 18 percent with the Feds' war on inflation.
Eckenrod said the current reality is not so bad for anyone.
"Everybody's making a little bit of money and we can afford to keep this economy going," he said.
He said there are 50 buyers for each house on the market right now.
Drew Loomis is one, and he's okay with how things panned out.
"I wish I would've got one of the high twos or low threes, but that's not necessarily reality for long term," he said.
Though he went from a 2.75 interest rate to 6.75, he says his old home sale made up for it.
"I think I sold my home for 50 percent more than I bought it in less than two years," he said.
And many buyers are choosing to call Michigan their home.
"We're seeing an influx from out of the area now since the west is burning up and the south is hot, they're coming back to Michigan. We got all the water and we're still very affordable compared to the rest of the country," Eckenrod said.
And if you are buying -- you're not alone.
"You better be very patient in trying to find a house. The last one we did we had 18 offers on one house," Eckenrod said.
Experts say whether you're looking to purchase a home for the first time, sell your current home or even look to build, it's important to be flexible knowing building takes time.
And if you're looking to buy a home, you may have to be prepared to rent for a while.
Experts believe the current rates will be here for the next six to eighteen months.