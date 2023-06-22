Detective: Saginaw teen admitted to killing 10-year-old step-sister

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Court testimony on Thursday indicates Jamieon Peterson confessed to chocking his 10-year-old step-sister to death, but his attorney is challenging the alleged confession.
The death of Na'Mylah Turner-Moore shocked an east-side Saginaw neighborhood last August. The little girl's body was found in a wooded field near her step-father's home.
After the autopsy was done, the forensic pathologist could not determine how she died. But testimony during a preliminary hearing Thursday indicates Peterson told police he choked her to death.
However, Peterson's attorney is challenging the confession.
Saginaw Police Sergeant Nick Jacobs discovered the body of Turner-Moore on Aug. 30. She was reported missing from her stepfather's home.
Dr. David Moons, a forensic pathologist, testified that the autopsy could not determine how Turner-Moore died and he could not rule out strangulation as the cause.
Police questioned the girl's stepbrother, 14-year-old Peterson. During a break in the questioning, Michigan State Police Det. Molly Young testified that a surveillance camera in the interview room showed Peterson removing a piece of clothing after he was told it would be examined.
"Then he took off his zip-up hoodie and took off his T-shirt and threw his T-shirt in the garbage and put his zip-up hoodie back on," Young said.
She told Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Hoover the T-shirt had blood on it and Peterson made this admission.
"At that time, he confessed that he choked her and dragged her body to the wooded lot next door because he didn't want to get in trouble," Young testified.
Peterson told her this about a motive.
"He said that she was a bully to him. She had deeply upset him to the point where he couldn't control his anger," Young testified.
Peterson was at first ruled incompetent for trial, but he was ruled competent in March after treatment. Rod O'Farrell, Peterson's attorney, made a motion to suppress his client's statement to police.
The hearing ended and Judge Elian Fichtner is giving O'Farrell two weeks to present a legal argument on why the confession should not be admissible and the prosecutor's office two weeks to respond.
Peterson is being criminally charged as an adult.