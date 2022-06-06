Detroit PD: 11-year-old girl shot and killed during sleepover

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Police Department said an adult and a minor were in custody after the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.
Investigators said the child was killed during a sleepover Saturday night on the city's east side.
Investigators say five children and two adults were at the sleepover when someone fired shots from outside the home.
Police Chief James White joined the community in calling for the violence to end.
"Another child from our city being shot, this one fatally because of adult nonsense she has nothing to do with."
Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.