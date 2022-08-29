Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Detroit police say a man suspected of randomly shooting four people, three fatally, on the city's west side has been arrested.
Police said the suspect arrested Sunday evening after an hourslong manhunt appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period.
Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.
Investigators were reportedly told the man had been looking into cars.
White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter.
He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)