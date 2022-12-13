 Skip to main content
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Developers present new YMCA plan to Flint City Council

Developers present plans for new YMCA development in downtown Flint

Uptown Reinvestment presented their proposal to the Flint City Council during Monday night's meeting.

The proposed new YMCA will cost more than $33M. It will change the downtown landscape.

The YMCA and Uptown Reinvestment Group are partnering to build a new YMCA on a vacant lot on Harrison street in Flint. Developers presented their plan to the city council Monday.

"It's a 5 story mixed use building," said Joe Martin from Uptown Reinvestment Corporation. "The YMCA of Greater Flint will be offering services to the downtown residents and greater Flint as well as the residents of the apartment unit," he said.

The proposed development will include 50 mixed income apartments, some office and retail space, and the YMCA. Flint resident Emily Doerr spoke at the meeting in favor of the development.

"To have low income, moderate income, market rate, these three types of housing all together makes for the strongest communities and that's something that we see in successful communities all across the state," she said.

Developers presented their payment in lieu of taxes agreement, known as the PILOT to the council. It calls for giving the city 10% of annual rent payments over a 30 year period. Martin explained the return on investment.

"After the development that will occur the PILOT will generate approximately $48,000 a year," Martin said.

In total the city could bring in more than a million dollars.

"Over the life of the the development that will bring in an additional $1,080,000 to the city.

6th Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns told ABC12 that she is hoping the developers will provide more details the next time they present to council.

