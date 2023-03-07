Director of animal rescue in Saginaw County targeted in raid says animals are getting good care

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say there is concern over the care of cats and dogs at an animal rescue facility in Saginaw County.
Amazing Grace Animal Rescue north of Saginaw is closed for now as investigators have executed two search warrants at the non-profit.
This started out as a public health investigation, but now the treatment of the animals there is under scrutiny.
The sheriff's department got information that sick animals were being adopted out of this facility, and the diseases could spread to other animals, but when investigators got there, they were also concerned with the condition of the cats and dogs.
"They thought it was bad, they thought it was extremely bad," says Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez.
That's how sheriff's department and animal control officers described to him the conditions inside the Amazing Grace Animal Rescue on Freeland Road in Kochville Township.
Gomez says there were complaints that cats with diseases, like ringworm, were being adopted out of the facility.
"Thats one of the things they said could get past from animals to humans and then infect other animals you might have at your house," says Gomez.
"People constantly tell us that they have never seen an animal facility that's as clean as ours," says Shawna Davidson.
Davidson is the director of the facility and says she would never adopt out an animal with any disease.
She says there are a little more than 230 animals inside, mostly cats, and they are all getting proper care.
"We have vet care, there are animals that go to the vet every single day," says Davidson.
But investigators say they found cats and dogs were not being taken care of properly.
"There were a number that were really, really sick and had to be taken last night," says Gomez.
"There are cats that are right now getting medical treatment, that have recently been to the vet, that we are giving meds to under medical care, that obviously are not super well," says Davidson.
Davidson says the Michigan Department of Agriculture did an inspection two months ago and she says they found no violations.
"If we did not care for the animals, we would not be licensed," she says.
But we are told dozens of mainly cats and some dogs were taken from building to get care.
We are also told a computer was taken as well to get a better handle of the care the animals were getting and to look at how money was being spent on that care.