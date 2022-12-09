Disappointment after criminal charges dismissed against former governor in water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cloud of disappointment hung over the City of Flint Friday following news of criminal charges being dropped against former Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis.
“It’s a disgrace that they poisoned people and got away with it,” one longtime Flint resident told ABC 12. “If I poisoned you, I would get charged. Somebody should have to pay. People died, others are going to be sick forever.”
Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public official.
In an order signed by Genesee County Judge F. Kay Behm it states, “this Court now finds that Judge Newblatt, acting as a one-person grand jury pursuant to MCL 767.3 and MCL 767.4, lacked the authority to issue any indictments against Appellant. Further, there is no evidence to support a finding that then document filed against Appellant was a complaint, and this case cannot proceed upon the arrest warrant alone. The charges against Appellant were not properly brought and must be dismissed at this time.”
The decision was not unexpected following a June ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court which found state prosecutors were wrong to use a one-man grand jury to get indictments against several state officials for their roles in the water crisis.
Former Special Prosecutor Todd Flood, who was removed from the legal team in 2019 after Dana Nessel was elected Attorney General, believes that decision set the criminal case back.
“We did everything in the open, it was transparent. We showed probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that these defendants committed those crimes and we were prepared to go to trial,” said Flood.
Knowing the residents of Flint may never see justice has been a disappointment, but he got to know the people of Flint, and admired their strength.
“It’s gut wrenching for me and my heart goes out to all the citizens that had to live through this,” said Flood. “I know Flint is resilient. I know they have strength and they will go on, but it's a tough day. I was hoping at some point in time they would get some justice with due process , but that didn't happen.”
A statement from the Flint Prosecution Team says in part, “This decision is not surprising, and the prosecution will appeal…… We are confident that the evidence clearly supports the criminal charges against Rick Snyder, and we will not stop until we have exhausted all possible legal options to secure justice for the people of Flint.”