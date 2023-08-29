Discovery of gun in Chicago could help crack unsolved Huron County homicide

BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - It is getting close to the three-year anniversary of a Huron County homicide, and it appears investigators are getting closer on finding out who killed Ricky Bailey.
The 59-year-old Bailey was shot and killed in his Bad Axe area home on December 30th, 2020.
There have been plenty of tips, but still no arrests.
The Huron County Sheriff is hoping that will change soon.
Investigators believe they now have one of the murder weapons and they are hoping that will lead to the person who pulled the trigger on that gun.
"The whole thing is very alive on everyone's mind," says Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson of the investigation.
The murder of Ricky Bailey shocked the typically quiet rural area near Bad Axe in Huron County.
It was on the night of December 30th, 2020 when two masked men broke into his home, told Bailey they wanted money, and then shot him to death with two different guns. There have been no arrests.
"There have been ten different police agencies that have had a role in helping us,' says Hanson.
The latest police agency to help is the Chicago Police Department, which confiscated a gun from a person there that was deemed a possible match to one of the Bailey murder weapons.
"We are awful lucky that they checked that gun for the ballistics," Hanson says.
The gun turned out to be a match and Hanson says the last registered owner of that firearm lives in Huron County and has been questioned, telling investigators the gun was sold, but the person couldn't remember who it was sold to.
"We are not convinced the last known registered owner is telling us everything," he says.
The discovery of the gun has led to more search warrants and Hanson believes this gets his agency closer to an arrest and reminds everyone that there is reward money available for information.
"This was a homicide that happened, a man lost his life, in front of his two boys basically and it shouldn't have to be a reward, I would like to believe if someone knew something about this, they would come forward and help us get to the people responsible for this," the sheriff says.
That reward money now stands at $9,500.00.