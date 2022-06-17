DNR cautions drivers to be on the lookout for moose when traveling to the U.P

MARQUETTE and BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding drivers to be extra cautious driving in the Upper Peninsula after multiple bull moose were struck and killed by vehicles.
Authorities said that over the past week, five bull moose have been hit and killed along a stretch of M-95 and U.S Highways 141 and 41 West in Marquette and Baraga counties.
“All of the moose killed were struck after darkness fell, when moose, especially the darker colored bulls, are more difficult for motorists to see,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer. “Each of these accidents occurred in areas marked with ‘moose crossing’ signs.”
Three crashes involving moose occurred on June 10, two in Baraga County and one in Marquette County.
On June 13, two additional vehicle-moose accidents happened. One was in Baraga County, while the second occurred in Marquette County.
“Many people driving in the U.P. see moose and many people stop to look and take pictures, especially during the summer travel season,” Pepin said. “Folks doing this need to remember to pull safely off onto the shoulder of the road, watch for passing traffic and keep a safe distance from these wild animals.”