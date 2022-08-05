DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.
The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.
The DNR says the company stated it couldn't identify a leak and believes the contamination was from a past discharge.
The department says its staff have been on site and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining. It planned to share updates online through its Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System, or BRRTS.
