DNR removes Zoey the deer from Saginaw County property

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County woman vows to get back a deer that she has been raising since birth after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources took the animal.
Late Friday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources took Zoey the deer away from the woman's property. The move came as the two sides were trying to resolve the situation.
This came as quite a surprise to Ronda Mau, who runs Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat in Marion Township.
While the DNR has the deer now, Mau said she will fight to get Zoey back.
"I was just ready to take her for a walk. I was getting ready to put her harness on," Mau said of what she was doing Friday afternoon.
That's when she said the personnel from the DNR arrived with a search warrant and removed Zoey, the deer Mau has been raising since it was born.
"Taking my baby," Mau said as she recorded the animal's removal.
Earlier this month, a DNR officer saw Zoey, which is now more than a year old, on the property. The DNR does not allow wild animals to live in captivity unless a person or entity has a proper permit.
Mau had a USDA permit to have the animal to exhibit, but later was told the state has the final say.
"They did not want to give me a permit, and I applied for every permit there possibly was out there," Mau said.
In explaining why the DNR took Zoey, a spokesperson wrote, "that during an investigation, it was discovered that the deer had been acquired from the wild without appropriate state permits. Furthermore, the owner of the center pursued the required rehabilitator's permit without disclosing that they were illegally possessing the deer."
Mau still has a state license to rehabilitate fawns, but they have to be eventually released into the wild. The DNR says wild animals kept in captivity can become dangerous.
Mau said Zoey has become a popular therapy animal for children with special needs.
"The kids are all upset. The parents are all upset. I'm beyond myself. I can't comprehend anything right now," she said.
But Mau said the fight for Zoey is not over, as she has hired an attorney and she is looking at her legal options.
"She was my therapy animal also," she said.
Mau has started a GoFundMe account to help her with her legal fees. Click here for a link to her GoFundMe page.
So where is Zoey now? The DNR says she will placed at a legally licensed facility where the animal will be properly cared for.