DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera.
But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?
"It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the wild, you never see white deer here in mid-Michigan,' says Jake Garcia.
Jake and his five and three-year-old sons saw just that as they were killing time while Jake's wife was shopping at the Alma Meijer store.
"We always go back of the Meijer store because there are deer always there," says Garcia.
There was a deer in that area again, but Garcia also saw something else this time.
"I thought it was a dog and a deer, just hanging out, I was like, this is cool so I started creeping up slowly and I couldn't believe what I was seeing because I never saw a white deer in my life," he says.
They drove back to the spot moments later to see if they could catch another glimpse.
"When we went back there again, he was even closer, so we got to take some better pictures. My kids love animals, so that was really cool," Garcia says.
At first, Jake thought it was an albino deer, it is mostly white. But upon further inspection of the photos and videos, and help from people who saw his Facebook post, he believes it might be a piebald deer.
Piebald deer can have varying amounts of white mixed in with the more normal brown hair.
It is often confused for an albino, which is a deer that is totally absent of body pigment and is solid white with pink eyes, nose, and hooves. The pictures of the Alma deer indicate a little brown hair on top of the head.
Studies have shown less than two percent of whitetail deer are piebald, and an albino deer is even more rare.
It is legal in Michigan for hunters to harvest piebald and albino deer.
Garcia says he and his boys are hoping to see the rare sight again.
"Our Sunday shopping trip, you know, I may even go back there tonight and see if I see it, and then maybe contact the DNR, I want to know what it is," he says.
A D-N-R spokesperson confirmed late this afternoon that because of that brown patch on the head, that the Alma deer is most likely a piebald deer, and not an albino deer.