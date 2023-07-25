 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Doctor accused of driving car over protestor at Saginaw Township abortion clinic

  • 0

The incident happened last month, and the man continues to recover from his injuries

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A doctor is accused of running over a protester at a Saginaw Township abortion clinic.

The incident happened last month, and this week, an arrest warrant has been issued for the doctor.

The man continues to recover from his injuries.

The doctor has not been arraigned yet, so we are not identifying him at this time. He is 87 years old and now faces a felony and it's the second time he has faced this type of allegation.

A security guard can be seen standing outside the Women's Center of Saginaw and Flint in Saginaw Township.

Sitting on chairs in the right of way are John and Gary, self-described counselors and opponents of abortion.

It was back on June 23rd at around ten in the morning when Mark Zimmerman was at the abortion clinic in the same capacity. His attorney is Robert Dunn.

"Mark was in the parking lot doing what he normally does, attempting to engage women as they go into the clinic that there are alternatives and options," says Dunn.

But Dunn says the doctor at the clinic pulled into the parking lot and ran Zimmerman over.

"Went right towards Mark while he was in the parking lot, Mark kind of froze, and the car knocked him down, and the car backed up," says Dunn.

Zimmerman was injured, suffering a broken left leg. 

Saginaw Township Police investigated, and the prosecutor's office has now authorized an arrest warrant for the doctor on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

The doctor was charged after a similar incident in Wayne County back in 2012. The doctor lives in the Detroit area.

Dunn says there are several witnesses to the Saginaw Township incident and there is surveillance video as well, which he has not seen.

"There will be a civil lawsuit coming out of it unless we come up with a settlement before filing the suit," says Dunn.

We reached out to the clinic for comment, and we also left a couple of messages for the doctor's attorney, but we did not hear back.

At this point, it's not clear when he will be arraigned.

