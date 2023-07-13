Doctors react to first over-the-counter birth control

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Perrigo's "O-Pill" is being called a breakthrough for birth control access for the uninsured and preventing unwanted pregnancies.
The FDA approved the medication Thursday morning as the first over-the-counter birth control in the country- available in early 2024.
It also comes as legal abortion access is being drastically reduced in parts of the US.
"On a societal level, I think this is a wonderful thing to increase access to women's care," said Dr. Jessica LaForest of Flint Ob/Gyn.
She's excited by the FDA's approval of O-Pill and the step forward that over-the-counter birth control represents.
Laura Greear, president of Planned Parenthood in Michigan, agrees.
"There are so many barriers that were put in place for a variety of people, whether it's rural communities, certainly people of color," said Greear.
Pharmacist Fasi Hamed said an OTC could also improve accessibility in another way.
"A lot of the time, people are out of refills. And it's hard to get a hold of physicians after hours or on weekends," Hamed explained.
However, LaForest added that just because women won't need a prescription, that's no reason to skip their check-ups.
"When I see patients, yes, we're refilling birth control. But I'm also talking to them about family history of cancer, we're doing cancer screenings with pap smears, we're doing STI screenings," she said.
Although LaForest can't estimate just yet, she is concerned that patients may skip uncomfortable exams and screenings if they don't need it to get their medicine.
Side effects for O-Pill include irregular bleeding, nausea, and headaches, among others.
LaForest stresses that patients should talk to the doctors about how it could impact their body and if they may need something more specific.
"It's definitely important, regardless of your age, to see a physician at least once a year," she said.
The FDA recommends to avoid using it at the same time as other pills or contraceptives like patches or IUDs.