Dog trainer teaches USPS workers how to stay safe from dog attacks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A professional dog trainer met with U.S. Postal Workers in Flint on Monday to share things they can do to keep safe from dog attacks while on the job.
Dog owners with friendly dogs expect a friendly reaction, but sometimes, those dogs are protective and could attack in defense.
Mail carriers are often on the receiving side of attacks since they visit each home every day.
More than 5,400 U.S. postal employees were attacked by dogs last year.
"The first thing is making sure the homeowner knows how to secure and manage their dogs so their dogs don't bite the letter carrier, that's number one. Maybe somebody makes a mistake with their dog," said trainer, Hector Hernandez.
There are a few ways pet owners can keep mail carrier safe, as well as their pets.
Such as keeping dogs inside the house or behind a fence and even making sure the dog is away from the door or in another room.
But if the dog is outside, make sure they are on a leash.