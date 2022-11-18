DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will be 9 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 12 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Gale Warning, a lull in more persistent gales will occur during the day Sunday before a second round of gales occur Sunday night. However, periodic gusts to gales will be remain likely throughout the day Sunday. For the Low Water Advisory, water levels as of 10 AM Saturday were at 6 inches above low water datum at Essexville and will continue to drop through the afternoon and evening as southwesterly flow increases in intensity. The lowest water levels are expected early this afternoon into late tonight, with forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping under 0 inches below low water datum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&