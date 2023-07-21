Don't become a victim of a severe weather scam artist

Contractor or home improvement scams are common, especially after a major weather event. And they are costly. Federal Trade Commission reports that consumers lost nearly $9 billion to all scams and fraud in 2022.
Kelly Johnston, is the public relations and marketing manager of the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan she said there are ways to identify if you might be the target of scam.
"When you receive an estimate that is a lot cheaper than all of the other estimates out there if the price is really a good deal chances are it is too good to be true," she said.
Johnston also said to never sign anything without reading the fine print, and to always get clarity if there is something you don't understand. A pushy salesperson is also a red flag.
" If someone is approaching you with pushy sales tactics then they usually have ulterior motives and are trying to get after your money," she said.
Perhaps the biggest red flag comes with how scammers want their payment. Johnston said there is one thing you should never do.
"You should never pay up front under any circumstances. Most contractors will ask you for a deposit or progress payment as the work is completed but never, ever pay anything up front. Be very cautious if a contractor is demanding that you pay up front," she said.