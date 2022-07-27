Dort Highway extension open between Baldwin and Pollock Roads

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dort Highway Extension between Baldwin and Pollock Roads in Grand Blanc Township is now open.
The extension has been closed to traffic for almost two years.
The Genesee County Road Commission worked to bring a new roadway for businesses and residents to get to I-75 easier.
In addition to the roadway, a pathway and industrial park are a part of the project.
"The amount of semi traffic at that intersection alone and traffic just in general has just been growing by the year BUTTED This is going to allow access to I-75 for those businesses in that area," said Scott Bennett, Grand Blanc Township Supervisor.
Bennett said that the pathway that is a part of the Dort extension will be connected to others in the area in the future.
This project has been in the works for almost a decade as multiple agencies worked together to finish the project.