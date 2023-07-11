DOW Bay Area Family YMCA getting $170k to expand youth mental health services

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - $3 million in federal funding for youth and family mental health services is headed to mid-Michigan, including the DOW Bay Area YMCA.
Leaders say it will go toward expanding this greenspace for the entire community to use free of charge, and people we spoke with today said that link between physical and mental wellness is key.
"We got $168,750 through Congressman Kildee's appropriations and it's been to help us complete our project across the street - we have a greenspace that will be open to the community," DOW Bay Area Family YMCA CEO Steve Krankota said.
The space will be big enough to host two 12-U flag football games and has two pickleball courts and two three on three basketball courts and will be free to community members -- no membership necessary -- and should be open late this month.
"Just giving adults, families, kids access to greenspace and getting outside, obviously it's been an interesting past few years and anytime we can give people the opportunity to connect again I think helps in general with mental health," Krankota said.
And health experts agree that mental wellness is directly connected to social AND physical activity.
"Of course, there's a social benefit of getting out there, getting out and meeting new people, we know that's helpful. But also, physically, it's good for us to get moving and get going and get our heart pumping. There's data on how exercise can really help your overall health, including mental health," Medical Director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Dayna Leplatte said.
Residents say it comes at an ideal time with mental health being at the forefront post-pandemic.
"I think now especially coming off COVID, kids especially, they were basically housebound, they really didn't get a chance to socialize," Bay County resident Ernie Krygier said.
And that it's another helpful resource in the community for families.
"We have the ability to take the money to help families to get their kids outdoors and to get them to socialize is very important for their mental health," Krygier said.
Leaders at the DOW Bay Area Family YMCA said they plan to continue to expand programs to serve community needs.
They also have food distribution program.
Learn more here: https://www.ymcabaycity.org