Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational driving economic impact

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational returns this week with world-class golf for the region.
But, the week-long event from June 17-June 22 features more than just golf.
"The economic impact per the tournament week is $14.5 million and we continue to see that grow," said Wendy Traschen, tournament director.
By driving money into local restaurants, hotels, and small businesses, the official LGPA tour is making an impact in the community.
"We take a very strategic look, so that we keep our money local," added Traschen.
With spectators coming from 13 different states, it's creating traction for local partners like My Michigan Health.
"We've been out here every year and promoting our Step Up program. Our Step Up Program this year is for everybody to get out there and walk and track your steps and then if we meet our goal of 25 million steps, they will give us a $10,000 donation for our cancer center which is opening is January 2024,' said Millie Jezior, team member of My Michigan Health.
Every person who walks through Midland Country Club will experience a world of golf and much more.
"We are very proud to have some of the best golfers in the world join us this week, so if you have nothing to do, please visit us. We would love to see you," said Traschen.