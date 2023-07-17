 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational driving economic impact

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational returns this week with world-class golf for the region.

But, the week-long event from June 17-June 22 features more than just golf.

"The economic impact per the tournament week is $14.5 million and we continue to see that grow," said Wendy Traschen, tournament director.

By driving money into local restaurants, hotels, and small businesses, the official LGPA tour is making an impact in the community.

"We take a very strategic look, so that we keep our money local," added Traschen.

With spectators coming from 13 different states, it's creating traction for local partners like My Michigan Health.

"We've been out here every year and promoting our Step Up program. Our Step Up Program this year is for everybody to get out there and walk and track your steps and then if we meet our goal of 25 million steps, they will give us a $10,000 donation for our cancer center which is opening is January 2024,' said Millie Jezior, team member of My Michigan Health.

Every person who walks through Midland Country Club will experience a world of golf and much more.

"We are very proud to have some of the best golfers in the world join us this week, so if you have nothing to do, please visit us. We would love to see you," said Traschen.

