Doyle-Ryder welcomes students back to school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's scholars have wrapped up their first day of school.
And for Doyle-Ryder, it's a particularly special day.
"This is all he knows, so he's been waiting to come back for I don't know how long," said Shelbey, a mother of two students at Doyle-Ryder.
Her son, Michael, has looked forward to going back to where he spent his first years of learning.
"I like it here... I like being with all my friends in the same building," said Michael.
And he's not the only one.
Sixth Grader Miles is happy, too.
Though he almost can't believe it's the same building!
"It felt like I was in a new school and not the school I was in before," Miles said.
Flint Community Schools closed Doyle-Ryder in late 2021 after significant amounts of mold were found in classrooms during a routine inspection.
Superintendent Kevelin Jones said that closure gave them an opportunity to renovate the building.
And he's very proud of the result.
"This is what we are about. This is Flint. We're re-energizing our pride and that's what we saw here today," Jones told ABC12.
Changes to the school include walls for the classrooms hallway study spaces with outlets electronics, and upgraded tech.
And Michael is very proud of his classroom, especially.
"It has the most of everything. It has the cubbies over here and over here. And there's a window that you can see outside. And there's an area where my teacher can sit down," Michael said.