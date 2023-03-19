Draco pistol recovered, man arrested following traffic stop by MSP

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
According to Michigan State Police, Troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and spotted a firearm next to the driver's seat. At that time, MSP says the driver sped away, and a pursuit ensued. When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, two occupants were taken into custody.
With the assistance of a K9 team, Troopers discovered a Draco 7.62 pistol. The 22 year-old driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, no license and weapons charges. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.