Draco pistol recovered, man arrested following traffic stop by MSP

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A Flint man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and spotted a firearm next to the driver's seat.  At that time, MSP says the driver sped away, and a pursuit ensued.  When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, two occupants were taken into custody.  

With the assistance of a K9 team, Troopers discovered a Draco 7.62 pistol.  The 22 year-old driver is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, no license and weapons charges.  The passenger of the vehicle was also taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.

