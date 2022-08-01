Driver charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on charity ride

IONIA, Mich. (AP) - A woman has been charged with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan.
Investigators say five men were hit around 11:15 a.m. last Saturday on Stage Road in Ionia County's Ronald Township. Two of the men were killed, and three others were listed in critical condition.
The cyclists were taking part in a three-day endurance ride for the non-profit Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Mandy Benn was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.
Prosecutor Kyle Butler says Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck when she crossed the center line and hit the bicyclists.
According to investigators, Benne had no alcohol in her system but had slurred speech and couldn’t follow instructions. The prosecutor says there's evidence that she used prescription drugs.
