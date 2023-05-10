Drivers and law enforcement react to distracted driving bill

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Under an amended bill making its way through Lansing, it could become illegal to hold your cell phone while behind the wheel.
A package of bills cleared the Senate on Wednesday, coming closer to the governor's desk.
And they would only allow hands-free systems in the car.
"We've all had those moments where we look down to check an email and we look up to see there's a car in front of us and we slam on the brakes," said driving teacher Byron Majors.
He's seen phones get more complex- and more tempting- over his 30-year career.
"The change is definitely a step in the right direction," he added.
Under a 2010 law, Michigan drivers can't text at the wheel.
House bill 4250 would add holding the phone, calling, cameras, and social media to the list.
Scott Theede of the Grand Blanc Township Police feels the bill, if passed, would finally allow them to address all the new ways people are driving distracted.
"We wouldn't necessarily have to prove what they were doing on the phone," he said, explaining that it would be enough for the phone to be out.
Everyday drivers Denida Freeeman and Mary Payne hope the bill passes the governor's desk to become law.
"If you have one hand on your ear and the other on your steering wheel, anything can happen. It makes more sense to go hands free. I'm totally for it," Freeman said.
"I think they need to be put away or set aside. If you're gonna use hands-free, I think that's totally fine," added Payne.
And that's the bill's big exception. Drivers can still use dash screens or phone mounts for things like navigation.
Majors feels that's a happy enough medium for now.
"It's no more different from your radio control, your fan control. So at least you're not holding it, you're not looking down at it. The main problem is taking your eyes off the road," Majors explained.
One of the other bills in the package would require a report on accident statistics to the state after three and a half years.