Drivers get some relief from construction chaos along I-69

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Local, state and federal elected leaders joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 2.5 miles of I-69 being reopened to traffic after nearly two years spent to rebuild the roadbed.
The road was originally built in the 1960’s and was in need of replacement following a number of maintenance repairs completed over the last decade to hold the road together until construction could begin. The work is expected to expand the life of the roadway 60 years.
The project cost $100 million dollars, took nearly 2 years and over 1,000employees to complete.