Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the north
with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Drivers get some relief from construction chaos along I-69

  • Updated
  • 0

Drivers to get relief from construction chaos with reopening of I-69

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - Local, state and federal elected leaders joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate 2.5 miles of I-69 being reopened to traffic after nearly two years spent to rebuild the roadbed.

The road was originally built in the 1960’s and was in need of replacement following a number of maintenance repairs completed over the last decade to hold the road together until construction could begin.   The work is expected to expand the life of the roadway 60 years.  

The project cost $100 million dollars, took nearly 2 years and over 1,000employees to complete.   

