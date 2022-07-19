Dry spell puts Michigan farmers in a pinch

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - This week's hot temperatures are causing some worry for local farmers. And if conditions don't improve, they say they may have less for buyers' kitchen tables.
"There are mechanisms built into plants so they can conserve what they can. But keep in mind when they're conserving moisture, they're not making fruit. They're not making what we're after," explained farmer Jeff Knickerbocker.
He's worked on the family farm since he was a teenager. And after decades of experience, he said he sees a worrying trend in the state's weather.
"There's no consistency! I remember, as a kid, if I lived in Schwartz Creek I got an inch and the guy that lived in Muskegon got an inch. We don't have those general rainfalls anymore... The extremes are all over the place," Knickerbocker complained.
He said he's concerned for his fellow farmers whose crops might fail simply because a storm didn't touch their land.
"We were in that narrow band [of rain]. We got nearly three inches of rain. But I tell you what- If we hadn't had that particular break, we'd be in real bad shape right now," he said.
Farmer Pat Gillett, owner of WinterFresh Farm in Birch Run, agreed, saying small farms without irrigation systems, like his, rely on predictable weather.
"We haven't had a lot of water in, probably, the last couple months. And so we desperately need some rain," Gillett said.
But a shower would only give them temporary relief. Knickerbocker said they need consistent rain for moist conditions.
"As we get drier and drier, those [rain] systems don't amount to much because the atmosphere's so dry," Knickerbocker explained.
He added if these trends continue, buyers could see fewer crops from Midmichigan and smaller pumpkins come this fall.
ABC12 also asked Spicer Orchards in Fenton about how the dry spell's affected their farm. They said trees can withstand dry conditions longer because their roots go much deeper.